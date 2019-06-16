Driver crashes into cruiser during ‘X-Train’ enforcement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a drunken driver crashed into a cruiser while an officer was doing ‘X-Train’ enforcement in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Frank Street and Cooley Street.

The officer was making a stop when a speeding vehicle rear-ended his cruiser, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Police say a 35-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested for a third drunken driving offense and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The officer and someone doing a ride-along were sitting in the cruiser at the time of the crash. Both were checked out at a hospital and released.

Authorities say the officer was doing ‘X-Train’ enforcement activities. The ‘X-Train’ is a line of cars participating in illegal activity that cruise the streets in the early morning hours.