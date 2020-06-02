Downtown Kzoo business owner reacts to damage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Business owners are feeling the aftermath of Monday night’s vandalism in downtown Kalamazoo.

“It’s heartbreaking. You know, I don’t know, it’s heartbreaking,” said Lana Hoffman, the owner of Lana’s Boutique at the Kalamazoo Mall.

Hoffman woke up Tuesday morning to her phone ringing.

“I love downtown, we all love downtown Kalamazoo and it’s hard to see this down here,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman and other business owners were out cleaning up glass around 3 a.m. Tuesday. She says the damage to her store could’ve been much worse.

“We didn’t even realize it, but it is a double pane and so I was really happy that just the first pane on both sides got smashed,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman has advice for those who did the damage.

“This isn’t the way to get any messages across. You’re affecting a lot of peoples lives and livelihoods and doing a lot of damage that way,” said Hoffman.

Despite everything, she’s optimistic about the future.

“We will all rally from this. All these business owners are great people and downtown is a strong community, Kalamazoo is a strong community, so we are going to be OK. We just got to get through this,” said Hoffman.