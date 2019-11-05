Donation clears student lunch debt in Gull Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — School lunch debt has been erased at Gull Lake Community Schools due to a donation from the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation.

The foundation donated $3,501.28 to zero out negative balances in nearly 600 student lunch accounts. The school district reported $3,418.02 in negative lunch balances, but the foundation overpaid the amount and used Rose’s badge number, 128.

“Our namesake Collin Rose was a 2006 Gull Lake High School graduate. He was proud of his hometown,” Chris Powell, the foundation’s president, said in a statement. “We’re honored to give back to the community in his name. We hope this donation helps rectify the situation and clear the debt of all these families, so their children can eat warm meals and concentrate on their studies.”

One in five children under the age of 18 in Kalamazoo County struggle with hunger in their household, according to the Food Bank of South Central Michigan and the national nonprofit, Agency Feeding America.

Rose’s mother, Karen, said he enjoyed helping those in Detroit and would have loved to buy hundreds of kids lunch.

A presentation ceremony with Rose’s parents will happen Friday at 1 p.m. at Gull Lake High School.

For more information about the foundation, visit its website.