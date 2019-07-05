Dogs rescued from burning Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are trying to determine how a Kalamazoo house caught fire with two people and two dogs inside.

Crews were called to a home on Elder Street near Trimble Avenue around 10:49 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to flames coming from the back of the home.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says two people inside escaped the “rapidly evolving” fire. Crews quickly squelched the flames and rescued both dogs from the home.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.