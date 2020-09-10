Doctor’s wife gets probation in fraud, device reuse case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo nurse whose husband, a doctor, billed Medicare for treatments that never happened and told his staff to improperly reuse medical devices has been sentenced in connection to the case.

Susan Wright was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation, plus restitution to the tune of $461,923 and another about $5,000 in fines and fees.

Court documents show Wright pleaded guilty in April to federal charges of concealing a felony and adulteration of medical devices.

Authorities say Wright’s husband Dr. Roger Beyer, the owner of s Urological Solutions of Michigan and Women’s Health Care Specialists in Kalamazoo, of faking bills to Medicare. In a letter to the judge requesting leniency, Wright admitted she let some fraudulent Medicare claims filed by her husband go forward without enough documentation.

Beyer and Wright were also accused of telling staff in his offices to reuse certain anorectal medical devices that the federal government says should be used only once. Wright, a nurse, wrote in her letter that the maker’s device trainer taught her it was OK to reuse them after sterilization but acknowledged the product’s package says it is single-use only and that she “failed’ in her legal duty to follow that instruction.

Wright apologized for her role in the crimes.

Beyer is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 1.

