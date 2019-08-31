Dispatchers: 2 serious crashes involving motorcycles

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Dispatchers say there were two serious crashes involving motorcycles Friday night in West Michigan.

One of the crashes happened around 6:30 p.m. at Alden Nash Avenue and 84th Street in Alto, near Lowell.

Kent County dispatchers say first responders reported multiple injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Michigan State Police is handling the crash investigation.

The other crash happened around 9:26 p.m. in front of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek.

Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

A woman was seriously injured in the crash, according to dispatchers.

No other information was immediately available.

