Dispatch: Crash closes intersection near Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An intersection near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash, according to dispatchers.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch said the intersection of Ravine and Nichols roads in Kalamazoo Township was closed due to a crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The intersection is expected to be closed for at least an hour, possibly longer, according to dispatchers.

KCCD did not release any additional information about the crash.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.