Developer asks for hold on project near nature preserve

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A developer who proposed building a car wash in Kalamazoo near a nature preserve is temporarily putting the project on hold.

Kalamazoo officials say the developer has requested the city commission to not review his zoning request for the time being so he can gather more information.

Earlier this month, the planning commission recommended the city commission deny a request to rezone property on Stadium Drive near Drake Road to commercial and remove special environmental protections.

Because of the request — the issue will not be on the agenda for Monday night’s commission meeting as many had expected.

Some people have expressed concerns the proposal would be detrimental to the nearby Asylum Lake Preserve.