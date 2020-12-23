Detectives seek help in 2018 Kalamazoo murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives in Kalamazoo are asking for help in solving a 2018 murder.

On Nov. 17, 2018, detectives say 32-year-old Marcus Kyle Ford of Kalamazoo was shot and killed on Douglas Avenue near West North Street around 1:30 a.m.

They say Ford arrived at a home in that area and got into a car that was backed into a driveway. He was shot moments later, detectives say. The victim tried to run but fell a short distance away.

The victim was found by police officers and taken to the hospital were he died.

Investigators say they’ve questioned potential witnesses but have not developed any leads from them.

Anyone with information is urge to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety detectives at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.