Detectives: 2nd victim ID’d in sex assault, kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives in Battle Creek are looking for more potential victims after arresting two men in connection to an alleged sex assault and kidnapping.

William Google Jr. and Damon Durden, both 34 and from the Battle Creek area, are in custody. They both face charges of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, a 28-year-old woman from the Springfield area, was kidnapped and attacked. During the investigation, authorities say they identified a second victim.

Detectives are not elaborating on the circumstances of the case. However, they say they searched two places in Battle Creek and one in Springfield on Oct. 15 in connection to the investigation.

Any additional victims or witnesses of the alleged crimes are encouraged to contact detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.