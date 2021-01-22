Deputy terminated after arresting man collecting signatures

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy who arrested a man as he collected petition signatures is losing his job.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says it will not release the name of the deputy being terminated.

La-Ron Marshall was arrested Jan. 2 in Springfield. He said someone called authorities to report a “suspicious person” while he was going door-to-door gathering signatures to create a tenants association.

In a Friday release announcing the deputy’s termination, the sheriff’s office said that while there are some ordinances that prohibit door-to-door sales without a permit, there aren’t any laws that would prevent Marshall from going around with his petition.

“We hold ourselves to high standards of professionalism to the communities we protect. When we are right, we are right. When we are wrong, we admit we are wrong. On January 2, we were wrong,” the sheriff’s department said in the release.

The department said it would be reviewing procedures and training to prevent a similar problem in the future.

Marshall told News 8 earlier this month that he believed he was racially profiled.

“Things need to change. Especially with what’s going on all around the country. It’s just crazy,” he said. “As a Black man, a Black and native man, I’m tired of being looked at in a certain way.”

He initially faced a felony charge for obstructing an officer. That case was later dropped.

Marshall said he also got an apology from the sheriff and undersheriff on Jan. 9.