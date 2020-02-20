Deputy chase ends in fire at Kalamazoo car dealership

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Thursday after a police chase in Kalamazoo that ended in a fire at a car dealership.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the man was wanted on a warrant for fleeing and eluding officers. Authorities received a call Thursday morning from a relative saying he was at a home in Texas Township.

When officers arrived to the home, he left but they saw his truck and started pursuing him.

The man started traveling at a high rate of speed in a busy area, so they stopped following him.

Van Buren County deputies saw him and started to chase again.

Kalamazoo County deputies deployed stop sticks, which blew out the front tire, causing a fire.

The man pulled into Cole Nissan on Stadium Drive where police made the arrest.

An employee at the dealership was stunned as he saw the truck approach the service entrance.

“I run inside and grab a fire extinguisher because at this point I just think that the cops are behind him because he’s on fire, so I walked, in grabbed the fire extinguisher, walked back out and that’s when the cops told me to get back inside and kind of take cover,” said Joshua Clark, who’s a service assistant.

Deputies say no one was hurt during the incident.