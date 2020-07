GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A male swimmer has died after he was hit by a boat on Gull Lake Sunday afternoon, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. The victim died from the injuries he sustained.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

News 8 has a crew working to learn more in Kalamazoo County.

We’ll bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.