Deputies seek suspects in Comstock Twp. armed robbery

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy photos of suspects in a cellphone store robbery in Comstock Township on Nov. 19, 2020.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for two suspects in a cellphone store armed robbery in Comstock Township Thursday.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. at the Verizon Wireless store on Gull Road near North Sprinkle Road.

Kalamazoo County deputies say two men went into the store waving a handgun. They stole property then left the store. No one was injured.

The suspects have not yet been located as of Thursday night.

Deputies say one of the suspects was wearing a black sweatshirt with black and white pants and shoes. The other suspect was seen wearing a black jacket with ripped blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links