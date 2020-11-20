Deputies seek suspects in Comstock Twp. armed robbery

Courtesy photos of suspects in a cellphone store robbery in Comstock Township on Nov. 19, 2020.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for two suspects in a cellphone store armed robbery in Comstock Township Thursday.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. at the Verizon Wireless store on Gull Road near North Sprinkle Road.

Kalamazoo County deputies say two men went into the store waving a handgun. They stole property then left the store. No one was injured.

The suspects have not yet been located as of Thursday night.

Deputies say one of the suspects was wearing a black sweatshirt with black and white pants and shoes. The other suspect was seen wearing a black jacket with ripped blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.