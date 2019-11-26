Deputies seek Springfield burglary suspect

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a burglary in Calhoun County earlier this month.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 at a business in the 4000 block of W. Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield.

The suspect appeared to be wearing a work uniform with pants having reflective strips and a possible work shirt under his sweatshirt, according to a CCSO news release.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 