Deputies seek Springfield burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a burglary in Calhoun County earlier this month.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 at a business in the 4000 block of W. Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield.

The suspect appeared to be wearing a work uniform with pants having reflective strips and a possible work shirt under his sweatshirt, according to a CCSO news release.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.