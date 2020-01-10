Deputies seek mail theft, check fraud suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a woman wanted in connection to mail theft and check fraud in Kalamazoo and Allegan counties.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is Vanessa Mae Valkema who is using the alias Essye Lynnell Hall with a stolen ID under that name.

She is believed to be in the Otsego area and driving a white Oldsmobile Alero.

The sheriff’s office said she has three felony warrants for her arrest from Kalamazoo and Allegan counties, and one warrant for failure to appear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.