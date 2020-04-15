Deputies seek impostors in Battle Creek area traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of men who impersonated military or law enforcement during a traffic stop near Battle Creek.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies say a driver was stopped on North Helmer Road at West Dickman Road in Springfield by a dark-colored truck or SUV with red and blue lights on its roof.

The driver told deputies two men wearing camouflage military-style uniforms stepped out of the vehicle and approached her, asking her for her driver’s license and vehicle paperwork.

The woman said when she questioned them about why she was stopped and mentioned she had a relationship with someone in local law enforcement, one of the men wished her a good day. Both men then walked back to their vehicle and left.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.969.6450.