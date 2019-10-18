Deputies seek 3 suspects in armed robbery near Kzoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an armed robbery near Kalamazoo early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the 58 West apartments located in the 5800 block of W. Jefferson Commons Circle off KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was approached by three suspects, one of whom was armed with a firearm. The victim was forced to the ground and robbed.

The suspects drove away in a dark-colored, four-door sedan — possibly an early 2000’s Nissan, according the sheriff’s office.

Two of the suspects were described as men around 5-foot-10 to 6-foot with average builds. One was last seen wearing a light gray zip-up hoodie and armed with a black pistol. The other was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The third suspect was described as being around 6-foot to 6-foot-3 with an average build. He was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is also investigating a similar armed robbery that happened near Western Michigan University’s campus Friday. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.