Deputies seek 2 suspects in armed robbery near Kzoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Croyden Avenue near Drake Road in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was robbed at gunpoint by two men in their early 20s. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were last seen wearing all black and their faces covered. One of the suspects was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun with a silver barrel. The two left the scene in a dark-colored car, heading eastbound on Croyden Avenue toward Drake Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.