Deputies search for suspects after armed robbery in Springfield

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were called to an armed robbery Sunday evening.

Authorities arrived around 10:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Tecumseh Rd in Springfield to search the area after a pair of suspects stopped a delivery driver and stole what deputies describe as a small amount of cash.

According to the delivery driver, a young black male wearing an orange shirt and plaid pajama pants stepped out into the road to force him to stop. Once stopped, a second young black male opened the passenger side door and pointed a gun at him.

The suspects demanded cash and the driver’s car keys, then fled north from the scene with possibly 2-3 other males, deputies say.

The area was canvassed by the CCSO and officers from the Battle Creek Police Department and they found that the suspects dropped the delivery driver’s car keys, but the suspects were not found.

Anyone with information in this case, or information in similar cases like this, are encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, 269-781-0880 or silent observer, 269-964-3888.