Deputies search for missing Kzoo Co. man

Donald Moore

An undated courtesy photo of Donald Moore. (Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man from Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 70-year-old Donald Norman Moore. He was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Friday leaving his house near the intersection of S. 8th Street and W. Q Avenue in Texas Township.

Moore is described as a white man around 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with blue eyes and bald. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

