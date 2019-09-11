Deputies search for missing Kalamazoo Co. man

An undated photo of Frank Farthing. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing Kalamazoo County man.

Deputies say 60-year-old Frank Farthing left his home in the 7000 block of Reisling Street east of S. 3rd Street in Texas Township Tuesday afternoon and never came back.

An undated photo of Frank Farthing in his mustang. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says Farthing’s family is concerned for his safety as it’s unusual for him to not return home.

Farthing left his home in his 2013 silver Ford Mustang with the Michigan license plate of HY931.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.