OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Trevor Lee Corsi was reported missing on Oct. 31. He was last seen on Oct. 29 in Oshtemo Township.

No additional information was released Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.