Deputies search for driver in Kzoo Co. hit-and-run; 1 injured

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Kalamazoo County early Friday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday authorities received a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Gull Road near E H Avenue in Comstock Township, northeast of Kalamazoo.

Investigators determined a vehicle struck a 42-year-old Vicksburg man who was walking in the roadway. The vehicle did not stop and drove away, according to a KCSO news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

