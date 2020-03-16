Deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting near Kalamazoo earlier this month.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said a homicide warrant was issued for 45-year-old David Lawrence Barnes of Kalamazoo. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Barnes is described as around 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds with a stocky build.

The sheriff’s office said he is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Elijiah Roberson at an apartment complex in Oshtemo Township on March 8.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.