Deputies: Man was shot after breaking into business

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a man was shot after he broke into a business in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 8:25 p.m. Friday in the 1370 block of River Street, near Market Street in Comstock Township.

A man broke into a business that was closed and he was confronted by an employee, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was shot, and he was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, deputies say.

Additional information was not immediately available.

