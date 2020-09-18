Deputies: Man tracked, bit by police dog in Calhoun Co.

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they used a stun gun and a police dog bit a man who resisted being arrested in Calhoun County.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Friday near 6 Mile Road and B Drive S in Leroy Township, south of Battle Creek.

Deputies say they were called because a man wanted by police for a felony warrant parked a truck in the area, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy tried to arrest the man, but he resisted. The deputy used a stun gun on the man. However, the suspect was not affected by it. The man ran off, the sheriff’s office said.

A police dog was able to find the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital due to the dog bite, according to a news release.

Investigators say the suspect is a 41-year-old Newton Township man.

The man was taken to the Calhoun County Correctional Facility for two outstanding warrants. In addition, the sheriff’s office will be seeking charges for carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting and obstructing.