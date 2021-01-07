Deputies look missing man in Kalamazoo County

An undated photo of Robert Harger. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County authorities are searching for a missing 62-year-old man.

Deputies say Robert “Bob” Harger was reported missing Thursday from N. Westnedge Avenue in Cooper Township, near Kalamazoo.

He was last seen on Engleman Avenue in Kalamazoo around 5:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Harger has several health concerns. He has short brown hair, gray facial hair and glasses. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 215 pounds, police say.

Investigators note he was last seen wearing a red flannel with a black jacket underneath, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 269.488.8911.