Deputies look for young woman believed to be a runaway

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A young woman from Kalamazoo is missing and deputies believe she may have run away.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 200 block Valley Drive just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a missing juvenile but officials believe she may be a runaway.

She is described as 5’4” in height, and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a light grey shirt with dark sweatpants.

According to authorities, she is driving a vehicle that is reported stolen. The vehicle isdescribed as a blue 2006 Dodge Caravan, bearing Michigan license plates 4MSC32.

Kalamazoo dispatch is unaware if this has any relation to the other missing runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821.or Silent Observer.

