Deputies look for young man believed to be a runaway

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A young man from Kalamazoo is missing and deputies believe he may have run away.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 300 block of South Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night to a report of a missing juvenile. Deputies describe the male as 4’7” in height, and weighing 110 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing a white hooded
sweat shirt, with green on the front of it. Deputies have not released any more information on this incident, this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821.or Silent Observer.

