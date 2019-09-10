Deputies look for suspect in road rage incident

A collage of surveillance photos of a suspect in an incident on Sept. 10, 2019 at the Menards on West Street in Oshtemo Township. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident in Kalamazoo County.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Menards on West Street in Oshtemo Township.

Authorities say the suspect approached the victim while he was sitting in his vehicle. The suspect then threatened the victim with a weapon, according to a news release.

After realizing people were around, the suspect fled into the Menards store, where he possibly scaled a fence in the garden section to flee the area, the release states.

Authorities say the suspect is a young white man with brown curly hair and tattoos on the inside of his left forearm.

He was wearing a red shirt with blue jeans and work boots. The suspect was last seen driving a dark blue four-door sedan, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.