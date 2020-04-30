Deputies look for suspect in attempted break-in, chase

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are looking for a suspect in an attempted break-in at an outdoor sports store in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the D&R Sports Center on Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say suspects tried to break into the building and drove off shortly after. But their car was spotted while leaving the scene, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that resulted in a chase that went into Allegan County. An Allegan County deputy used stop sticks that damaged the suspect’s car.

Three of the suspects were arrested after getting out of the vehicle. Two people ran away, but a police dog was able to track one of the suspects down, resulting in an arrest, deputies say.

Authorities say they are still looking for the other suspect that ran away, who is described as a black male in his mid to late teens.

The suspects face several charges, including breaking and entering, fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing.