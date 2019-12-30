Deputies ID victim in Comstock Twp. death investigation

The house on Electra Street in Comstock Township Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the victim’s name in the death investigation in Kalamazoo County.

On Monday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Lyle Timothy Hess of Kalamazoo.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home on Electra Street near Kincaid Street in Comstock Township shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man was unresponsive. When they arrived, deputies found the man dead.

A 30-year-old woman who was arrested in connection to the death investigation has been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities are waiting for reports and toxicology results from the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s Office to forward the case to the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.