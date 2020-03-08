Deputies: Drunken driver crashes into business

by: WOODTV.com staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a drunken driver crashed through a wall of a convenience store in Calhoun County.

It happened just after 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Avenue A in Springfield.

Deputies say a vehicle crash through the front wall. No one was injured in the store, and the vehicle had driven away, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee gave a detailed description of the vehicle. A deputy later found the vehicle and the driver at a nearby home, deputies say.

The driver is a 47-year-old Springfield man, police say.

Authorities say they will seek to charge the driver with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

