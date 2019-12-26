Deputies: Drugs, bomb seized from Kzoo Co. home

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say meth, firearms and a homemade explosive device were executed from a home during a search warrant in Comstock Township in Kalamazoo County Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on East H Avenue near 33rd Street.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says they went to the home in regards to stolen property and narcotics.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety assisted with the situation.

Authorities did not say if any arrests have been made but said this is an ongoing investigation and that they are seeking charges against several people.