Deputies: Dog stolen from Kalamazoo Co. home

A photo of Hercules, a missing dog from Comstock Township. (Courtesy of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a family dog named Hercules was stolen from its Comstock Township home.

Deputies say Hercules was taken Sunday morning from its home at 94 Parcom St.

Hercules was in an enclosed front porch when an unknown person reached in, unlocked the front door and took him, according to authorities.

While searching for him, the owner found people who stated they saw a white man on a bike with Hercules around 7 a.m. in the area of the Kalamazoo Valley River Trail near Kings Highway and River Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Hercules is a 1 year and 4 month old purebred pit bull wearing a black collar with his identification tags.

Deputies have taken up a collection and offering a cash reward for the safe return of Hercules to his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.