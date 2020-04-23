Authorities chase vehicle through multiple counties

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 31-year-old Illinois woman has been arrested after driving away from police in multiple counties.

Investigators say Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday after Michigan State Police troopers tried to stop the vehicle in Berrien County for speeding. The vehicle didn’t stop, and the trooper halted the chase after the vehicle drove more than 100 mph, deputies say.

Shortly after, another trooper saw the vehicle in Kalamazoo County. The vehicle sped away and the trooper stopped the chase. However, officers were able to keep the vehicle in sight when it went under the speed limit, deputies say.

When the vehicle went into Calhoun County, troopers tried to stop it with a rolling roadblock. However, the vehicle kept speeding after hitting a police car, police say.

The vehicle was then spotted near I-94 near 22 Mile Road in Calhoun County. Deputies followed it until it got near Albion. That’s when Albion officers used stop sticks, which resulted in the vehicle getting two flat tires, deputies say.

Investigators say the vehicle, now missing two tires, continued for another 16 miles before the driver stopped near Airport Road in Jackson County.

The driver is being held at the Calhoun County jail. She is facing charges of fleeing and eluding and driving on a revoked license.