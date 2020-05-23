Deputies: Car drove away after hitting motorcycle

A photo of a vehicle suspected of crashing into a motorcycle in Springfield on May 23, 2020. (Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are looking for two people who were in a vehicle that rear-ended a motorcycle in Calhoun County.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Van Buren Street in Springfield.

Deputies say a 66-year-old Albion man was slowing down his 2015 Harley-Davidson for a stop when a black-colored two-door small sedan hit it.

A photo after a crash involving a motorcycle in Springfield on May 23, 2020. (Courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department)

The sedan stopped for about a minute before driving off, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

A thin white woman driver was driving the sedan. A black man was a passenger in the vehicle. The vehicle may be either a Nissan or Saturn, police say.

Deputies provided a photo of the vehicle driving down the road behind the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist had many but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.