Deputies arrest wanted fugitive in Kalamazoo Co.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Kalamazoo County arrested a wanted fugitive Monday evening.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a suspicious person around 8:25 p.m. in Charleston Township on East Michigan Avenue near South 40th Street.

They say the person matched the description of a suspect wanted in a flee and elude case earlier in the area.

After a K-9 track, the suspect was found about a mile away hiding inside a shed.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.