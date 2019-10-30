Deputies: 1 dead in car crash in Cooper Township

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say a man died in a car crash in Cooper Township Tuesday.

Deputies and the Cooper Township Fire Department were dispatched to the crash on East D Avenue near the Kalamazoo River around 8 p.m.

Authorities say a 29-year-old man that was driving eastbound crossed the center line and hit a car going westbound. The eastbound driver was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the westbound car was also taken to a hospital and was treated and released.

Deputies say they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Roads around the crash were closed until 11:15 p.m.

The names of the victims have not been released as of 11:30 Tuesday.