Deputies: 1 dead in car crash in Cooper Township

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo county sheriff's office (3)_1520474597470.jpg.jpg

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say a man died in a car crash in Cooper Township Tuesday.

Deputies and the Cooper Township Fire Department were dispatched to the crash on East D Avenue near the Kalamazoo River around 8 p.m.

Authorities say a 29-year-old man that was driving eastbound crossed the center line and hit a car going westbound. The eastbound driver was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the westbound car was also taken to a hospital and was treated and released.

Deputies say they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Roads around the crash were closed until 11:15 p.m.

The names of the victims have not been released as of 11:30 Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 