Dept of Labor: South Haven restaurant workers owed pay

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal authorities say a popular South Haven restaurant owes some employees back wages for unpaid hours and overtime.

U.S. Department of Labor is suing Clementine’s in South Haven, Clementine’s Too in St. Joseph and owner Alfred Ruppert on behalf of the employees who claim they were not paid for hours they worked.

In the lawsuit filed in federal court Monday, the Department of Labor says that between November 2016 and December 2018, some Clementine’s workers were making less than minimum wage. It also says that the restaurants weren’t paying proper overtime.

The feds are asking the court to order the businesses and owner to pay the workers $17,990 in back wages, $17,990 in damages and any additional costs that the court deems appropriate, plus interest.

News 8 reached out to Ruppert Tuesday afternoon at which time he had no comment. Reporters have also reached out to the Department of Labor and are waiting for a response.