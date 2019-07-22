Departments struggle to find on-call firefighters

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire departments across Michigan are struggling to find part-time firefighters and fill many open positions.

The Oshtemo Township Fire Department has experienced the challenge of recruiting for those positions in recent years. The department has 16 full-time firefighters, including the chief and fire marshal, and 17 paid on-call firefighters. The fire chief’s goal is to have 40 paid on-call firefighters.

According to firefighter Jared Rice, head of recruiting for Oshtemo Fire, most departments are looking for part-time workers.

“A lot of people get in and we’re not offering full-time positions and that’s what they may be looking for,” Rice said.

Some departments have added full-time positions but many small communities do not have enough funding to cover the cost. The Michigan State Firemen’s Association says 70% of fire departments across the state are either paid on-call or volunteer departments.

It is unclear exactly what is behind the decreased interest in the on-call and volunteer positions. Some think a lower unemployment rate has meant additional competition for workers and others think more needs to be done to get younger people interested in the profession.

According to Rice, the time commitment is often the biggest concern for applicants.

“It’s a minimum of 25 hours a month and that can be spent on training, running calls,” Rice said.

Oshtemo Township Fire has an internship program that gives people real-world experience and training. Mitchell Barnum is one of the newest firefighters to participate in the program.

“It’s a lot of fun. It is challenging. It’s a time commitment,” Barnum said.

He started studying to become a firefighter at Kalamazoo Valley Community College before joining the internship program.

“I kind of came to the conclusion that I wanted to do something exciting but also was helping people and rewarding in that way,” Barnum said.

You can find information on becoming a firefighter with Oshtemo Township on the city’s website, or learn about other opportunities in your community at makemeafirefighter.org.