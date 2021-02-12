December death at Kalamazoo Co. Jail ruled suicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation has found that the death of a Kalamazoo County Jail inmate in December was the result of suicide.

The inmate, whose name was not included in a Friday release, died Dec. 17.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said in a statement that the inmate was being held in the medical/mental health wing of the jail. A deputy discovered the inmate unresponsive, started first aid and called in paramedics. Regardless, the inmate died.

Fuller said “a thorough investigation” showed the person died of suicide. He offered condolences to the family.