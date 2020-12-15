Death of Galesburg-area woman investigated as homicide

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake southeast of Richland as a homicide.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office identified her Tuesday as Amber Walker, 28, of the Galesburg area.

Her body was discovered Monday afternoon in East Lake on 35th Street near EF Avenue in Richland Township.

Authorities have not yet said how she died, nor would they comment on how long her body may have been in the water.

The sheriff’s office says it has a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges. That person’s name was not released Tuesday.

The county prosecutor’s office was expected to get the case Wednesday to make a determination on charges.