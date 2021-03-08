Dave Boysen serves as new KDPS deputy chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo has a new deputy chief, officials announced.

Dave Boysen, who previously served as an assistant chief with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, has been promoted to deputy chief. He started in his new role on Monday.

Boysen has been with the department for 25 years.

“His proven history of being a strong leader and commitment to community-minded policing will be critical as he steps into this vital to help KDPS ensure Kalamazoo remains and safe and welcoming place for families, residents, businesses and visitors.” KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley said in a statement.

In his new role, Boysen will oversee assistant chiefs and report directly to the police chief.

“I am humbled by this promotion, and I want to thank Chief Coakley and the rest of the department for their support,” Boysen said. “It has been an honor to serve the residents and City of Kalamazoo for the last 25 years and I look forward to continuing to serve and protect our community in this new role,” Boysen said in a statement.