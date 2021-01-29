Daughter of COVID-19 victim looking to finish dad’s work

Lance Ferraro (center) and some of the portraits he took.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After a longtime Kalamazoo photographer died from COVID-19 and pneumonia this summer, his family was left with dozens of unidentified portraits.

Daughter Sharon Ferraro is working to find the people in the pictures to reunite them with the prints.

Lance Ferraro was a photographer in Kalamazoo for more than half a century. He was 98 when he died on Aug. 1, 2020.

An undated courtesy photo of Lance Ferraro on a trip to Sicily.

“He was a very social person by nature, and so the fact that COVID kept him at home and much more isolated than he normally was, I think that was really hard on him. We don’t know whether the COVID started the pneumonia, whether the pneumonia started on its own,” Sharon Ferraro said.

The prints were used to decorate the entrance to the photography studio.

“They were the very big ones. Most people didn’t order pictures that big,” Ferraro said.

While some people might have sent the photos to the dumpster, Sharon’s brother suggested they post them to the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook group.

“Out of the 20 that we posted, we actually managed to contact six families,” Ferraro said.

Lance was chosen to be the official photographer of many local pageants, and that is how some people became clients, including Kellee Cheatham, who was in the Miss Kalamazoo Pageant.

Her photo was taken in a park in Kalamazoo in either 1970 or 1971.

A friend saw the portrait on Facebook and reached out to her in Florida, where she now lives.

“I didn’t realize how big it was,” Cheatham said. “I didn’t know that this even existed, so I was very pleased.”

Kellee says she is beyond grateful for Sharon and the effort to find her.

“I think I would probably do the same thing for my father’s work too, so I think she’s a very good daughter,” Cheatham said.

Ferraro hopes most of the photos will ultimately find their home.

“It was really exciting,” Ferraro said. “It’s almost like walking down the street and finding someone’s wallet and being able to reunite them with their wallet, just put the pieces back together again.”