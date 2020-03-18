Cyclist hit by car in Kalamazoo suffers severe injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person riding a bike sustained severe injuries after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo, police say.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Street and South Park Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 47-year-old man was riding east on Forest Street when he tried to cross Park Street and was hit by a car that was driving north on Park Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious condition.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and talked to police. Witnesses on the scene gave statements.

Authorities closed South Park Street near the crash. They said it would be closed for about two hours and asked people to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call KPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.