Crews work to redevelop old Vicksburg paper mill

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Work to redevelop and restore the paper mill in Vicksburg is seeing progress.

The Mill at Vicksburg will have a hotel, event space and room for small businesses.

Crews have been removing paint from the old bricks with a technique designed to minimize damage. They have also been restoring wood and replacing it if necessary.

Construction underway at the Mill at Vicksburg. (March 5, 2020)

Developers say they are excited about the transformation.

“Seeing people on the job and then seeing the brick one by one and watching the masons work on the building is unbelievably amazing, to watch these craftsmen do what they do what they do,” said Chief Operating Officer Jackie Koney.

Koney hopes to be able to open part of the building in late 2022 or early 2023.