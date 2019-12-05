Crews to temporarily close road, shut off water in BC

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention Battle Creek residents: a water main break at the intersection of Capital Avenue SW and Langley Road will require a water shutoff and road closure.

Officials say crews will repair a water main break and install valves to improve the water infrastructure in the area.

In addition, workers will repave the road with concrete because hot asphalt companies have shut down for the winter.

The city says Capital Avenue SW will be closed from approximately Hamilton Lane to Beckwith Drive from 9 p.m. Thursday through Friday.

Drivers should use the marked detour on East Minges Road, Riverside Drive and Beckley Road.

The water shutoff will begin at 11 p.m. Thursday, and it’s expected to last for at least several hours, according to the city.

Water shutoffs will take place on: