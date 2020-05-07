Crews suspend search for man who fell in Kalamazoo River

The scene along the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek where a 19-year-old Olivet man fell into the water. (May 4, 2020)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are suspending its dive operations in the search for a 19-year-old who fell in the Kalamazoo River Monday evening.

Crews have been looking for the Olivet man for three days. Authorities will be monitoring the area by boat throughout the next few weeks, said Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley on Thursday.

Authorities had been searching off Hamblin Avenue, west of where the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek rivers meet. On Monday, police said it was a recovery mission, not a rescue, citing deep and swift waters.

The man fell into the water around 7 p.m. Monday while trying to get his friend’s purse, which she had dropped into the river. He couldn’t swim, police say.

Another friend jumped in to try to get him but couldn’t. The second friend was able to get out of the water.